Brewers Draft: 3 Team Needs To Address In 2021 MLB Draft
The 2021 MLB Draft is almost upon us. It’s time to take a look at what the Milwaukee Brewers need to have on their shopping list in this year’s draft. Team needs are always a big topic of discussion around sports drafts. This is a much bigger focus in the NFL and NBA Drafts, as those players will help out the drafting team immediately and go onto their roster. If you need a quarterback, or a point guard, you can draft one in the first round and that immediately plugs your hole.reviewingthebrew.com
Comments / 0