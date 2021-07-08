Cancel
Public Safety

Fire department trains with special member

By Staff Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red House Volunteer Fire Department held a training class Sunday, June 27, with a special member. Zeke Puig helped firefighters Jason Marston and Eli Price operate the nozzle of a firehose to put out a car fire during the class on vehicle extraction and vehicle fires. Puig also got firsthand experience working the pump on Engine 9 with Assistant Chief Chris Swanberg. Puig has recently returned to his home in Phenix after undergoing treatments for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with monosomy 7, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow at The Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. He was away from home for 14 months.

