Getting a flu shot could actually help you avoid COVID-19. Researchers in Britain analyzed 75,000 COVID-19 patients, and found those who had received an annual flu shot were 60 percent less likely to end up in the emergency department due to COVID-19 compared to people not vaccinated against the flu. Those who got their flu shot between two and six months before catching COVID also appear to be protected against nasty complications linked to the virus. Researchers say their findings suggest the flu shot could provide increased protection to people in countries where COVID-19 vaccine supplies are limited. It’s thought that getting the flu shot might boost the body’s innate immune system, improving its overall defenses against disease.