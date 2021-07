The mystery over the wallet filled with hundreds of dollars, found at a Central New York gas station has been solved. Kurt Palmer of Chadwicks stopped at the Oriskany Boulevard Fastrac in Whitesboro to fill up. He tried using his card at the pumps but it wouldn't work. So he had to go in and pre-pay. "I was on the phone while I was pumping gas and totally forgot about putting the wallet on top of the pump," Palmer said. "Then I drove off without it."