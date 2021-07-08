Deathloop Shines With New Gameplay During Sony’s State Of Play
I am really looking forward to this one and at the State of Play; Bethesda gave us a great look at the game. Today at Sony State of Play, Bethesda Softworks revealed a new PlayStation 5 (PS5) extended gameplay walkthrough for Arkane Lyon’s DEATHLOOP, the innovative first-person shooter where players are trapped in a timeloop with their worst enemy. Our protagonist Colt is on the hunt for Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey, one of eight key targets to eliminate before the day once again resets.sknr.net
