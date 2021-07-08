Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jake Johnson Tries to Make Amends With His Deceased Mother in ‘Ride the Eagle’ Trailer

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for the Jake Johnson-led comedy Ride the Eagle has arrived, telling the story of an estranged mother and son bonding from beyond the grave. Ride the Eagle follows Leif (Johnson), who is cleaning up in the wake of his estranged mother Honey’s (Susan Sarandon) death. Opening on Leif in a picturesque cabin in Yosemite National park, we see him playing a VHS tape Honey has left him, a will of sorts that allows her to still be with him “spiritually," as she puts it.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
D'arcy Carden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amends#Eagle#Yosemite National Park#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesstartattle.com

Ride the Eagle (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Susan Sarandon, Jake Johnson

When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him a “conditional inheritance.” Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Startattle.com – Ride the Eagle 2021.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ride The Eagle’ Trailer: Jake Johnson’s Pandemic Project Co-Stars Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons & More

Most of us spent the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic binge-watching Netflix and eating too much junk food. Jake Johnson spent it writing and starring in a movie with two Oscar-winning actors. As he told EW, he simply missed working with his friends, so he found a safe way to do so by making this heartfelt indie comedy. With its first trailer, “Ride the Eagle,” will finally see the light of day.
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch Jake Johnson’s ‘Ride the Eagle’ Movie Online

Jake Johnson is no stranger to writing and/or appearing in engaging indie films. The former New Girl standout co-wrote Win It All and Digging for Fire with Joe Swanberg and starred in acclaimed indies Safety Not Guaranteed and Drinking Buddies. If you’re a fan of any of the aforementioned movies, you’ll be elated to discover that the talented multi-hyphenate’s new film, Ride the Eagle, will soon debut on VOD (and in theaters!).
Moviesheyuguys.com

Susan Sarandon speaks from beyond the grave in trailer for ‘Ride The Eagle’

Decal Releasing has debuted a new trailer for the Jake Johnson led comedy ‘Ride The Eagle’. When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailers & Clips: God, Eagle, Snake, Jungle

RLJE Films has premiered the official trailer for the Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby-led thriller “No Man of God”. The story follows an FBI analyst (Wood) as he dives into the twisted mind of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy (Kirby), in his final years on death row.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
Women's HealthPosted by
TVShowsAce

ANOTHER Roloff Baby Is Coming! Who Is Pregnant Now?!

The Roloff family is growing! Amy and Matt Roloff currently have four grandkids, Jackson, Lilah, Ember, and Bode. Another member of the family announced that they are expecting a baby, giving Matt, Amy, and the rest of the family another little one to love on. So, who’s pregnant, and what do we know so far?

Comments / 0

Community Policy