Jake Johnson Tries to Make Amends With His Deceased Mother in ‘Ride the Eagle’ Trailer
The first trailer for the Jake Johnson-led comedy Ride the Eagle has arrived, telling the story of an estranged mother and son bonding from beyond the grave. Ride the Eagle follows Leif (Johnson), who is cleaning up in the wake of his estranged mother Honey’s (Susan Sarandon) death. Opening on Leif in a picturesque cabin in Yosemite National park, we see him playing a VHS tape Honey has left him, a will of sorts that allows her to still be with him “spiritually," as she puts it.collider.com
