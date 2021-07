Ryan Pritt took the night off from the Virginia Racer division to sweep the twin 25-lap UCAR races Saturday night Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. Pritt, a two-time UCAR champion, has won 22 races in the division. In Saturday’s opener, he started fourth but needed just eight laps to pick his way to the front, with Michael Frayser second and Jimmy arer third. Pritt started eighth in the nightcap but quickly took the lead and beat Dallas Cosby and season points leader Michael Chapman to the finish line.