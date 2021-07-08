Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Visitors bureau CEO brings on own attorney in dispute with board: Batistatos questions PPP funding, while board chair defends use

By Carrie Napoleon
Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau has been notified its president and CEO has hired an outside attorney as contract negotiations with the tourism bureau stall. Speros Batistatos confirmed Thursday he has retained the firm Betz and Blevins of Indianapolis after he was asked about an email from his attorney to the SSCVA board obtained by the Post-Tribune. Batistatos confirmed the memo was sent by his attorney and said the contents speak for themselves. He referred all other questions to the firm.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Board Chair#Ceo#The Sscva Board#The Post Tribune#Spiaggia#Italian#Cdc#Batistatos April 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
PPP
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Sarasota County, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Law firm partner joins $421 million foundation as new board chair

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently appointed new members and elected officers to its 2021-22 board of directors. The board is responsible for governing the organization, its charitable investments and strategic decision-making. The 2021-22 elected officers include:. Daniel DeLeo, partner with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, was appointed as chair.
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

Illinois to award 185 more pot dispensary licenses under measure that aims to boost minority access to mostly white industry

Illinois will award 185 additional recreational marijuana dispensary licenses beginning later this month under a measure that aims to correct ways the state’s landmark legalization effort fell short of its goal of giving minority-owned businesses greater access to the predominantly white industry. Seventy-five of the additional licenses were to be...
EconomyChicago Tribune

Speros Batistatos removed as tourism authority’s CEO; only three board members voted against

Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the Lake County Convention and Visitors Authority, was removed from his position Thursday by the tourism bureau’s board. Andy Qunell, the board’s chairman, called for a motion to remove Batistatos, 57, from his position effective immediately. Batistatos will continue to draw his salary until Dec. 31 when his contract expires but will not have any responsibilities within the organization.
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

MCA Chicago elects Cari Sacks as new board chair

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago on Tuesday announced that Cari B. Sacks would be the new chair of the board of trustees of the museum. The election was completed in late June. Sacks succeeds the former chair Michael O’Grady in the role. The announcement was made by MCA director...
Economypsychologytoday.com

How to Chair Any Meeting Like a Well-Run Board Meeting

Stepping into a chair role involves learning organizational procedures as well as maximizing accountability and engagement. Clarity and consensus are crucial for running board meetings and other meetings. A chair should also negotiate schedules, promote well-rounded engagement, mediate arguments, and establish meeting etiquette. When COVID-19 swept the world into a...
Lake County, INNWI.com

Legal opinion backs tourism board in dispute against Batistatos

A legal opinion backs South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's tourism loan program that's been a point of contention in an ongoing dispute between the board and its longtime president. After getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan that shored up the Lake County tourism agency's finances, the board voted earlier...
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

North San Diego Business Chamber Has New Chair, Board Members

Elected a new board of directors for 2021-2022, announcing results on July 8. Stacey Hrountas, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, will be taking the chair role on the 2021-2022 board of directors. Hrountas leads a team of more than 28,000 employees supporting more than 580 primary and specialty care...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Hasken elected chair of ABI Board of Directors

Jack Hasken of Jackson Manufacturing Inc. in Maquoketa is the new chair of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Board of Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which began July 1. He was elected during ABI’s 118th annual business conference in Coralville last month. Hasken is the president...
PoliticsLa Crosse Tribune

Groups call on AG Kaul to to remove Natural Resources Board chair

The Humane Society of the United States and the Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul requesting legal action to remove Natural Resources Board chair Frederick Prehn, who continues to hold office after his six-year term expired on May 1. “Mr. Prehn’s brazen refusal...
Nevis, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Nevis City Hall brings intern on board

The Nevis City Council approved Gabriel Veit as an unpaid intern on Monday, July 12. City Administrator Dawn Veit said she met a city administrative intern from Walker at a recent training seminar, a college graduate who was earning career experience. “I wished her well, but then I thought, ‘OK,...
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Indiana workers stuck with union they unanimously oppose

(The Center Square) – A recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board means employees at an Indiana concrete company are stuck with their current union bosses as their monopoly bargaining representative. About 10 employees at Neises Construction in Crown Point, south of Gary, submitted a petition in March to...
PoliticsThe Mountaineer

Shining Rock elects board chair, extends head of school contract

Shining Rock Classical Academy's board of directors has elected Melanie Norman to serve as its board chair and finalized a 3-year contract extension for Head of School Joshua Morgan. The head of school contract extension, approved at the board's June 23 meeting, is the first multi-year head of school contract...
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

Local attorney to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board chair

TACOMA, Wash. – On July 14th, Mark Patterson was elected Chair of the Tacoma Public Utility Board during the virtual... TACOMA, Wash. – On July 14th, Mark Patterson was elected Chair of the Tacoma Public Utility Board during the virtual board meeting at 3:00 p.m. Patterson has served on the Public Utility Board since 2012, most recently as Vice Chair. This will be his second time serving as chair.
Park City, UTPark Record

Jennifer Wesselhoff: Please welcome our new Chamber Bureau board members

Pandemic recovery and developing a Park City sustainability/stewardship plan will be highlights of the new fiscal year. Chamber|Bureau partners recently selected nine new Board members to help us get there. Each will serve four-year terms and play a crucial role in the exciting times ahead. Rachel Alday: Rachel has operated...
Freeman, SDFreeman Courier

NEW: ANDERSEN ELECTED SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR

JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER. Emily Andersen didn’t just take the oath of office as a new member of Freeman Public School Board earlier this week, she was also elected board president. Andersen was elected on a 4-1 vote at the board’s reorganizational meeting Monday night, July 12. Slade Ammann, Doug...

Comments / 0

Community Policy