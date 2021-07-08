Visitors bureau CEO brings on own attorney in dispute with board: Batistatos questions PPP funding, while board chair defends use

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau has been notified its president and CEO has hired an outside attorney as contract negotiations with the tourism bureau stall. Speros Batistatos confirmed Thursday he has retained the firm Betz and Blevins of Indianapolis after he was asked about an email from his attorney to the SSCVA board obtained by the Post-Tribune. Batistatos confirmed the memo was sent by his attorney and said the contents speak for themselves. He referred all other questions to the firm.