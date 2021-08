SAITAMA, Japan -- Astou Ndour scored 20 points and Cristina Ouvina added 15 to lead Spain to a 76-66 win over Canada on Sunday and a spot in the quarterfinals. Spain (3-0) led by six at the half and scored the first nine points during a 16-2 run to begin the third quarter that blew the game open. Canada used a 9-2 spurt to start the fourth to get within 62-56, but could get no closer as Alba Torrens hit two 3-pointers to stop the run.