New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

Just under a month ago, Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight released an all-new DLC based on Resident Evil, which is delightfully remarkable in a number of ways. Finally having representation of the most successful horror gaming franchise in the most successful multiplayer horror game is one; the fact that Resident Evil and Silent Hill both exist in the same game for the first time ever is another. Leon, Jill, Claire, and Chris step into the foggy world of Dead by Daylight, with the unstoppable Nemesis in hot pursuit — it’s fun as hell and I’ve already swapped my main characters over. Mechanically, the new abilities offered by the new characters are fun (and one or two make a major impact on the game’s loop), and I really enjoy playing as Nemesis.