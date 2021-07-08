New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.comicbook.com
