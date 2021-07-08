Cancel
New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Play#Playstation 4#Action Game#Gameplay#Lost Judgment#Xbox One#The Digital Deluxe#Digital Ultimate Editions#Early Access#Rgg Studio#Yakuza
