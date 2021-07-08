Dune Star Teases His "Frightening and Disturbing" Character

Dune may be one of our most anticipated pandemic-delayed movies currently on the calendar. Let’s put it this way: if vaunted filmmakers such as Alejandro Jodorowsky (whose planned project ultimately fell through, though that doesn’t mean he has any shortage of Dune opinions) and David Lynch (whose idiosyncratic 1984 film of the same name, love it or hate it, is set for a 4K release) found the appeal in adapting Frank Herbert’s touchstone novel, we should be on pins and needles to see what auteur and Film Twitter favorite Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for his two-part blockbuster. Now, courtesy of an interview with /Film’s very own Jack Giroux, we have some more insights straight from cast member (and apparent Dune super-fan) David Dastmalchian.