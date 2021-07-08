Dune Star Teases His "Frightening and Disturbing" Character
Throughout his career, actor David Dastmalchian has taken on a number of eccentric and outlandish characters, but his upcoming involvement in Denis Villeneuve's Dune might be the most bizarre yet, with the performer recently detailing the absurd nature of his role in the experience. Luckily, his comments also imply that the new adaptation of the material is authentic to the source material, as he revealed that he was relieved by the approach Villeneuve was taking from the early stages of development. Piter de Vries was played by Brad Dourif in David Lynch's adaptation of the novel. The new Dune is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 22nd.comicbook.com
