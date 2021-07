Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Alontae Taylor will join first-year head coach Josh Heupel in representing Tennessee at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., next week. The two seniors, both important leaders for the Vols on each side of the football, will join Heupel is meeting with local, regional and national media to preview the 2021 season when Tennessee takes its turn on Tuesday, July 20. Heupel is slated to speak at the podium in the main room at SEC Media Days at 11:30 a.m., and ESPN and the SEC Network will have complete coverage of the four-day event that signals the unofficial start to the season.