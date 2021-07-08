Cancel
Emmerdale actress Mimi Slinger breaks silence on Leanna’s 'gory' end after brutal murder

By Lewis Knight
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Emmerdale’s Mimi Slinger has bid farewell to her time on the ITV soap.

The actress’ character Leanna Cavanagh was brutally killed in Thursday’s episodes by creepy nurse Meena Jutla.

Leanna had uncovered evidence of Meena framing Jacob Gallagher for stealing the Emmerdale Pride collection money and also that she was connected to the 'foul play' suspected in the death of Meena’s dead friend Nadine.

In a dramatic confrontation atop a bridge in the village, Leanna promised to keep quiet but Meena was not convinced and grabbed her by the throat and, despite struggling with Meena, Leanna was thrown to her death on the rocks below.

Now speaking on Emmerdale’s social media accounts about her exit, Mimi bid farewell to the character she had portrayed since her character’s debut in 2018.

In the clip, Mimi says: “Hi guys, I just wanted to say a BIG thank you to all of you who have watched and supported Leanna’s time in the village.

“Sadly it’s come to quite a gory end, but I have made the most fantastic memories, had the BEST time and, honestly, so grateful to say I was a part of the Emmerdale family.

“I have loved it from start to finish and, again, thank you guys so, so much for watching.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MBSb_0arSe95u00
On Thursday night's Emmerdale episodes, evil Meena Jutla murdered Leanna Cavanagh (Image: ITV)

Naturally, fans of Mimi and her character were quick to send their best wishes to Mimi and commented on Leanna’s brutal exit from the soap.

One Twitter user replied to the post: “I'm so sad that Leanna had died in arms of killer Meena. I was just settling into Leanna's change in character recently and I loved her relationship with Jacob as well. It's so sad. Well done to producer Kate Brooks and all involved in tonight's episodes. Sensational stuff”.

A different viewer commented: “She’s been amazing; tonight’s episodes have been absolutely surreal, brilliant stuff and congratulations to everyone involved [applause emojis]”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1am3SH_0arSe95u00
Leanna's lifeless body was abandoned by Meena - but not after she robbed her body (Image: ITV)

Meanwhile, another Emmerdale fan posted: “Stunning performance in Emmerdale. You’ll be sadly missed. R.I.P Leanna.

“Totally shocked you’ve made an exit. You were a pleasure to watch and a fantastic character you brought to our screens. All the best to you x”.

Elsewhere, another viewer penned: “Leanna had a lovely story of growth and character development - @MimiSlinger did a brilliant job in the role. Bravo!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BQ0t_0arSe95u00
Will Meena's horrific crime against Leanna ever be exposed? (Image: ITV)

Finally, one Emmerdale admirer concluded: “Just as Leanna was becoming a nice character she had to get killed off! sad good luck for the future Mimi.”

On Friday's instalment, the village looks set to discover the devastating truth about Leanna, but who will make the gruesome discovery?

•Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7pm on ITV and all of the week’s episodes are currently available on ITV Hub.

What did you think of Meena’s murder of Leanna? Let us know in the comments below.

