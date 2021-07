CEDAR RAPIDS — As the federal moratorium on housing foreclosures comes to an end, lenders and financial counselors do not foresee a tsunami of foreclosures in Iowa. In fact, some say their worst fears about impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mortgage delinquencies and potential foreclosures have not been realized.“ We've actually been experiencing a decrease in our mortgage delinquency in the last 12 months in comparison to the previous 12 months,” said Christina Christensen, account resolution manager for Veridian Credit Union, which has 30 offices in Iowa and eastern Nebraska. “That's a bit of a surprise coming off a pandemic.”