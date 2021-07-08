WATCH: Stars Surprise Loved Ones with a Home Makeover on Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peak
CBS's new home renovation series will give stars an opportunity to get their hands dirty and reciprocate the support they received from a loved one on their path to stardom. Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities from all walks of life as they show their gratitude to someone who helped them achieve their goals by giving them the home renovation of their dreams.people.com
