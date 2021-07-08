WATCH: Stars Surprise Loved Ones with a Home Makeover on Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peak

Celebrities often have a reputation for being out of touch with what’s going on in the lives of ‘regular’ people. However, CBS’ new series Secret Celebrity Renovation is proof that they aren’t always as disconnected as they seem. During each episode of the show, a celebrity will help complete a home renovation project for someone who has had a major impact on their life. In some cases, this person will be a family member; in others, it’ll be a teacher or mentor. Not only will the show have all of the elements of a great home design show, but it’ll also tap into the emotional aspect of doing something nice for someone you care about. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Secret Celebrity Renovation.