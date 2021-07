The talk was all trash up at the Tajiguas dump on Friday afternoon, when elected officials, staffers, and contractors gathered to celebrate what Supervisor Joan Hartmann called turning a liability into an asset — namely, converting 200,000 tons of trash into recyclables, compost, methane, and energy every year. The new ReSource Center is a $150 million project that has been at least two decades in the making, involving the County of Santa Barbara and the cities of Santa Ynez, Goleta, and Santa Barbara: “We make the most trash!” called out Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo during the ribbon cutting.