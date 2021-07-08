Cancel
Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20: USTR

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) said. USTR said Mexico has agreed to a number of safeguards before the vote, including having...

EconomyPosted by
AFP

US, Mexico announce resolution of GM labor dispute under trade deal

The United States and Mexico on Thursday announced they had reached an agreement under the terms of a recently enacted trade deal to resolve a dispute over alleged wrongdoing in a union vote at a General Motors factory. Washington had in May requested that Mexico investigate claims of "serious violations" of workers rights during the vote at a GM plant in Silao in the state of Guanajuato. In their joint statement released by Washington, the countries said they'd agreed to a remediation plan under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which came into effect last year and governs trade between the three nations. The agreement marked the first use of the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism and will see a new union vote held by August 20, the presence of Mexican government inspectors at the plant and the observation of the new vote by the the International Labor Organzization and a domestic observer group, the statement said.
Labor Issueswcn247.com

Mexico announces steps to ensure free union vote at GM plant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced a plan to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a factory union vote. The Mexican government promised Thursday to punish any voting abuses and provide inspectors at a new vote, set to be held before Aug. 20. The complaint was filed in May under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, after an old-guard union was caught allegedly destroying ballots at a General Motors plant in northern Mexico. A new union is trying to unseat the old labor group at the plant. For decades, corrupt Mexican unions signed low-wage “protection contracts” behind workers’ backs.
World985theriver.com

U.S. eases COVID travel advisory for India -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID-related travel advisory for India to “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday. The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased to reconsider travel, it said. The COVID advisories previously asked Americans not to travel...
Politics104.1 WIKY

Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that alleged government-ordered spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies is “shameful,” but that his government does not spy on anyone. British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has decided to keep borders with Canada and Mexico closed through at least Aug. 21, official records showed Wednesday. The document said the sustained human-to-human coronavirus transmissions and risks posed by new variants "increased risk of exposure to the virus associated with COVID-19."
U.S. PoliticsAgriculture Online

USTR to join WTO negotiations on domestic services regulations

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States intends to join World Trade Organization negotiations on strengthening domestic licensing procedures for services professionals, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, adding it supports concluding the initiative by a WTO ministerial meeting in November. USTR said in a statement that...
U.S. PoliticsBay News 9

U.S. borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Aug. 21

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among unvaccinated Americans, the United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada to essential travel only for at least another month. What You Need To Know. The United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. banking regulator moves to scrap Trump-era fair lending rules

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator announced Tuesday it will propose rescinding a 2020 update to a fair lending rule, and instead will work with other regulators on establishing a joint rule. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it was moving to scrap...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S.-Mexico land border restrictions to stay in place through Aug. 21

Restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Mexico land border will stay in place through at least Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The restrictions on nonessential travel, which include individuals traveling on tourist visas, were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since.
Immigrationb975.com

U.S. warns Haitians, Cubans against trying to enter illegally by sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday warned would-be migrants from Cuba and Haiti against trying to reach the United States illegally by sea, saying the voyage was too dangerous and they will not be allowed to enter. “Let me be clear: If you take to the...
EconomyAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-USTR backs Australia in trade disputes with China

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday. USTR said in a statement following Tai's meeting with Australian Trade Minister...
Public Healthb975.com

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections. It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down...
Businessb975.com

IMF approves $1.5 billion loan program for Democratic Republic of Congo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Thursday approved a new three-year, $1.52 billion extended credit facility program for Democratic Republic of Congo to support the African country’s economic reforms and pandemic recovery. The IMF said in a statement that the loan approval clears the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

At least 50 missing after traveling on Mexico’s "highway of death"

At least 50 people are missing in Mexico after embarking on three-hour car trips between the industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, a stretch of road local media have called "the highway of death," AP reports. The big picture: About a half-dozen men have reappeared...

