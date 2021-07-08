Cancel
Peacock had 42M signups by late April, but most don't pay for service

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's Peacock streaming service had 42 million subscribers by late April 2021, according to new figures, though estimates suggest that most users aren't paying for it. It appears that fewer than those 14 million users actually pay for the service separately. According to Bloomberg, 80% of active Peacock users are on the free tier or have access to the streaming platform through a cable partner, meaning roughly 8.4 million customers are paying subscribers.

