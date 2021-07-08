Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Evacuations lifted after brush fire burning southeast of Grand Junction

9NEWS
 12 days ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Homes were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a brush fire that started burning in an area southeast of Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said what's been dubbed the Lands End 2 Fire is in the area of Lands End and Divide roads, and that houses northeast of Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road were placed under an evacuation order. That order has now been lifted, and the fire is fully contained.

