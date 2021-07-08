Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Scream Movie Is Complete, Directors Share a Sneak Peek at Opening Credits

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat most are still calling Scream 5 has completed production ahead of its scheduled release in early 2022. The upcoming sequel, which is officially titled as Scream, wrapped principal photography back in November in North Carolina. The filmmakers have since been working to complete post-production on the movie, and on Wednesday evening, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that the new Scream is officially in the can.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Opening Credits#Neve Courteney David#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
MoviesMovieWeb

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Netflix's Bloody Action Flick Is All Style and No Substance

Karen Gillan leads an all-star cast of veteran actresses in a highly stylized, but surprisingly boring actioner. Gunpowder Milkshake is a neon lit jumble of bloody beatdowns and choreographed gunplay. A near invincible assassin protects a young girl with the help of her mentors. Bad guys have nifty names like Dracula and work for a criminal organization called "The Firm". The film feels like an exercise of throwing cotton candy at the screen. It's somewhat interesting to see, but feels like fluff and hot air in the end.
Movies411mania.com

Post-Production Complete On New Scream

The directors of next year’s Scream sequel have announced that the film is officially complete. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they have completed the final post-production touches on the film, which is set to release on January 14th, 2022. Production wrapped on the...
MoviesComicBook

Firestarter Star Zac Efron Shares Photo From Set to Announce Filming Wrap

Production on the new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter kicked off in May, with star Zac Efron taking to Twitter to confirm that production has now wrapped on the horror movie. Following the announcement by Blumhouse that filming had officially started earlier this year, they also confirmed that the titular character was being played by American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, a character previously made famous by Drew Barrymore. While this new take on the concept doesn't yet have a release date, it marks the latest in a recent trend of King novels getting adaptations despite previous projects having already brought them to life.
MoviesMovieWeb

True Romance 4K Trailer Arrives, Arrow Video Restores the Tarantino-Scripted Classic

One of the best films of the 1990s and an all-time classic, True Romance, is finally getting a 4K treatment from Arrow Video. The Quentin Tarantino-written and Tony Scott-directed film is set to arrive on 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray on July 19. Unfortunately, the True Romance limited edition will be available in the U.K. only. Fans of the film in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer. But the discs are region-free, and with a little trouble, fans in the States could still watch the film. The set can be pre-ordered from Arrowfilms' website. A trailer was released recently.
MoviesCollider

'Scream' Has Officially Been Completed, Per Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently tweeted out an exciting announcement for Scream fans: the film is now officially completed. The confirmation also teased a first glimpse of the movie's title logo. Audiences can expect to see it in theaters sometime next year. So grab your scary ghost masks, rubber knives, and black robes before they sell out!
MoviesGamespot

Scream 5 Director Says Movie Is Entirely Finished

The upcoming fifth Scream movie is now finished. The film--simply titled Scream--it due to hit theaters in January 2022. The completion of Scream was announced on Twitter by co-director Tyler Gillett. He posted an image of himself and directing partner Matt Bettinelli-Olpin posing with the series's iconic killer Ghostface and stated that he was "so excited for you to see it!" Check it out below:
MoviesPosted by
Red Tricycle

Your “Addams Family 2” Sneak Peek is Here

Bah duh duh dum…snap snap. There’s another Addams Family movie coming out this fall and the new poster just dropped! “Unhappy to see you again” colorfully captures the crew as they prepare for one last family vacation. In The Addams Family 2, Morticia and Gomez are struggling with the fact...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Unforgotten writer shares sneak peek at season 5

Unforgotten spoilers follow. Unforgotten series 4 ended with a bang. Well, it ended with a car accident that resulted in the death of Nicola Walker's DCI Cassie Stuart. A fifth series was announced with a new character partnering up with Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan, and now writing on the series has begun.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Peacemaker HBO Max Series Wraps Filming with John Cena and Director James Gunn

The first season of Peacemaker has wrapped filming. A spinoff of James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker series stars John Cena as the titular villain who sees himself as a superhero. After more than four months of shooting, Gunn announced on Twitter that the series has just wrapped its first season with a post thanking the cast and crew for their efforts on the project.
MoviesTODAY.com

'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer is here! Take a sneak peek at the 3rd movie

"The Kissing Booth 3" hits Netflix next month, and the streaming service just gave fans a sneak peek at the third installment of the wildly popular movie series. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for the film, which premieres on Aug. 12, and let's just say it doesn't disappoint. The movie follows protagonist Elle Evans, played by Joey King, as she navigates some challenging life decisions during the summer before she heads off to college.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Director To Helm New Star Trek Movie

Fresh from landing an Emmy nomination for Best Director in the Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category thanks to his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus show WandaVision, Matt Shakman has signed on to helm a new Star Trek blockbuster, which is coming from J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chucky: Syfy Reveals Premiere Date for Horror Series (Watch)

Chucky is finally going back out on a hunt. The series, based on the horror movie franchise, will arrive on Syfy and USA Network in October. It was expected to arrive sooner but the pandemic delayed production. The killer doll, who has been scaring moviegoers for 30 years, will terrorize a whole new location in the upcoming TV series.
MoviesAmericajr.com

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 7/23/2021

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, July 23, 2021:. “Old” Rated PG-13. 108 minutes. Drama, Mystery, Thriller. -Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff; Director: M. Night Shyamalan. “Snake Eyes” Rated PG-13. 121 minutes. Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller. -Henry Golding, Andrew...
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Marvel Finds Director For New ‘Blade’ Movie

Marvel officially announced Mahershala Ali would become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s vampire hunter, Blade, back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Well, 2021’s Comic-Con (at Home) kicks off later this week, and the Blade movie is still way off in the distance. The film may not even appear during the current Phase of the MCU.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Fear Street’ Spoiler Review: Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Mines Nostalgia While Looking to the Future

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, a three-week spree of crimes against innocent Shadysiders, ended on Friday. It’s possibly the biggest slasher-movie event since the 2018 Halloween broke box-office records for its franchise and production company. There have been other slasher flicks since then; the bloody body-swap Freaky comes to mind as one genre torch-bearer, seen mostly on VOD late last year. However, with its staggered release pattern — instant summer sequels, now available to stream! — Fear Street has built up a sustained momentum this month that goes unmatched by other recent entries in the genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy