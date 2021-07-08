New Scream Movie Is Complete, Directors Share a Sneak Peek at Opening Credits

One of the best films of the 1990s and an all-time classic, True Romance, is finally getting a 4K treatment from Arrow Video. The Quentin Tarantino-written and Tony Scott-directed film is set to arrive on 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray on July 19. Unfortunately, the True Romance limited edition will be available in the U.K. only. Fans of the film in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer. But the discs are region-free, and with a little trouble, fans in the States could still watch the film. The set can be pre-ordered from Arrowfilms' website. A trailer was released recently.