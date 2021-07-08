New Scream Movie Is Complete, Directors Share a Sneak Peek at Opening Credits
What most are still calling Scream 5 has completed production ahead of its scheduled release in early 2022. The upcoming sequel, which is officially titled as Scream, wrapped principal photography back in November in North Carolina. The filmmakers have since been working to complete post-production on the movie, and on Wednesday evening, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that the new Scream is officially in the can.movieweb.com
Comments / 0