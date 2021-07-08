Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee Health president says COVID-19 patients have doubled in recent weeks

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJQg6_0arScfzN00

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Lee Health’s President and CEO released a statement on COVID-19 in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Larry Antonucci, the number of COVID-positive patients in their hospitals has doubled in the past few weeks.

Lee Health is currently treating 60 COVID patients. The rise in positive cases is due in part to the Delta variant of the virus.

“The Delta variant has posed new challenges, and is a possible reason for the increase in new hospitalizations. Even if you are vaccinated, you should still consider wearing a mask in public to protect against the Delta and other possible variants. In addition to masking, vaccines have shown to provide protection against this variant,” said Dr. Antonucci.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is now the most dominant strain in the United States. The variant is highly transmissible.

Health officials are calling the Delta variant the fastest seen so far.

The CDC tracks variants nationwide and updates its findings every two weeks. At the latest count from mid-June, the Delta variant makes up 13 percent of Florida’s COVID cases.

Dr. Jay Gupta says with looser restrictions, that number is likely much higher.

“It appears that the Delta variant is disproportionately affecting the younger age group, people under the age of 50,” Gupta says.

More information on the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus can be found here.

Antonucci advises that the best way to end the pandemic is to get vaccinated. Only half of Lee County residents have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
