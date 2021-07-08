Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

'iPhone 13' dummy units hands on: What we can learn about Apple's upcoming iPhones

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Apple's expected iPhone upgrade this fall, we got our hands on four "iPhone 13" dummy units to see what we can learn about the rumored lineup. Specifically, we have Apple's "iPhone 13 mini," "iPhone 13," "iPhone 13 Pro," and "iPhone 13 Pro Max," assuming Apple sticks with its numbering scheme and increments as it has in years past — not including the iPhone X. We directly compared them to ouriPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As this is an "S" year, we typically don't see all that many external hardware changes. Apple tends to focus on performance, the cameras, and other unique features with major redesigns landing every-other year.

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 12#Iphones#Truedepth#Sim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Apple’s iPhone 13 range may have taken a turn for the worse this week, but the good news is the company is working on a far more radical new iPhone for those who remain patient. Following his report that Apple will not be making several expected iPhone 13 upgrades this...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 12 review: More than enough iPhone for most

When Apple finally announced the heavily-leaked iPhone 12, it represented everything many wanted from an iPhone design. Edge-to-edge display? Check. Flat-sided design reminiscent of the much-loved iPhone 4 and iPhone 5? Present. Fun new colors? Here. But six months later, does it still perform? We thought it might be time to put it to the test once again — hence this iPhone 12 review. Those design tweaks and updates can’t alone make for a great experience. Instead, it’s the package as a whole that has to deliver. Recently, I switched back to an iPhone 12 from my iPhone 12 Pro for...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon is handing out Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for next to nothing

Nothing brings your home theater alive — not to mention work, conversations, as well as content on the go — like a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and some of the best examples can be found in these Sony headphone deals. Right now, Amazon is practically giving away Sony noise-canceling headphones, offering $82 off their WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones and an amazing $100 off their WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones. These are some of the cheapest prices at which you’re likely to see these noise-canceling headphones from Sony, so don’t let these deals pass you by.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

iPhone 12 reverse wireless charging can power up Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack

Apple surprised us Tuesday by simply putting its latest iPhone accessory on sale. The $99 MagSafe Battery Pack isn’t the first power cell we’ve seen that uses Apple’s new magnetic system to connect with the iPhone 12 family (Anker offers a 5,000mAh pack with slower 5W charging for $45.99), but it is the first one from Apple and can charge at up to 15W while it’s plugged in.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

5G iPhones may become payment terminals in Verizon-Mastercard project

Mastercard is working with Verizon to come up with ways to improve contactless payments in the United States by leveraging 5G, a partnership that could help small businesses by turning smartphones like the iPhone into an accessible payment terminal. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership with have the two companies working...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Could Equip All 'iPhone 14' Models with 120Hz Display

Apple could equip all its 'iPhone 14' models with a 120Hz display, according to a new report from The Elec. The site says Avaco is in talks with LG over specifications for the sputters that will be used to manufacture low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED displays. It notes that Apple has only used low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for its iPhones thus far; however, that is is set to change with the iPhone 13 Pro. While Samsung will provide the 120Hz displays to Apple this year, LG is hoping to capture orders for the following year.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

iPhone 13 May Outperform iPhone 12, With Apple Expected to Sell Around 226 Million Units in 2022

Despite the iPhone 12’s raging success, some analysts believe that the iPhone 13 lineup, which is expected to comprise of four models, will outsell Apple’s current flagship family. Since Apple will reportedly announce the new models during the third week of September, it will have a headstart when taking pre-orders compared to last year’s launch. The aforementioned reason, combined with others, could be sufficient as to why Apple is estimated to ship around 226 million iPhone units in 2022.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack has more capacity than it seems - here's why

Apple hasn't provided full specs for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Official photography shows a few numbers that give us insight into how much charging capacity it has. At first glance, the numbers appear mildly disappointing, with a capacity one-third of the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery. More important than milliamp-hours,...
SoftwareApple Insider

Apple issues first Release Candidate developer beta for macOS 11.5

Apple has provided developers with the first Release Candidate beta of macOS 11.5, with the new build available to download and install for testing. New beta builds can be downloaded by developers through the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for existing beta installations. Public beta versions are usually provided a short time after their developer counterparts, and can be picked up from the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ComputersApple Insider

Apple issues third developer beta for macOS Monterey

Apple has handed the third beta for macOS Monterey to developers, with the new build available to download and install onto tester's Macs and MacBooks. The latest betas and configuration profiles can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, with subsequent changes available as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. After...
ComputersApple Insider

Apple updates Final Cut Pro, fixing location bug, controversial Blade icon

An otherwise minor update bringing Final Cut Pro to version 10.5.4 has addressed the unpopular new Blade tool icon, plus appears to have resolved region and location bugs. After the major Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 update in June 2021, Apple has released a smaller revision to its Mac video editing app, but with much-wanted changes. Behind the scenes, Final Cut Pro 10.5.4 seems to have fixed a bug that meant users were having to change their Mac's region or language setting to use certain regular functions.
NFLApple Insider

Digital Key Release 3.0 could enable CarKey to work from your pocket

The Car Connectivity Consortium has published Digital Key Release 3.0, a specification change that could allow Apple's CarKey to unlock vehicles while still in the driver's pocket. The Digital Car Key Release 3.0 was originally said in April to include extra wireless connectivity elements, which could feasibly enable systems like...
Cell PhonesCNET

Apple releases iOS 14.7. Here's what to know about the iPhone update

Apple's iOS 14.7 was released on Monday. It's a relatively small update compared to April's iOs 14.5, which included the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. Apple iOS 14.7 still brings multiple new and useful features, like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12, and managing timers on your HomePod.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

iPhone 13 is even bigger than we thought — Apple may boost production 20%

It seems that Apple is betting big that its iPhone 13 will be a huge sales success, as the company is apparently making a ton of them this year. That's one possible interpretation out of a new report that Apple's looking to its suppliers to boost production on this year's phone. Specifically, Bloomberg says, that Apple wants to ramp up new iPhone production by 20% over last year's output heading into a likely fall launch for the latest devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy