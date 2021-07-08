'iPhone 13' dummy units hands on: What we can learn about Apple's upcoming iPhones

Nothing brings your home theater alive — not to mention work, conversations, as well as content on the go — like a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and some of the best examples can be found in these Sony headphone deals. Right now, Amazon is practically giving away Sony noise-canceling headphones, offering $82 off their WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones and an amazing $100 off their WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones. These are some of the cheapest prices at which you’re likely to see these noise-canceling headphones from Sony, so don’t let these deals pass you by.