'iPhone 13' dummy units hands on: What we can learn about Apple's upcoming iPhones
Ahead of Apple's expected iPhone upgrade this fall, we got our hands on four "iPhone 13" dummy units to see what we can learn about the rumored lineup. Specifically, we have Apple's "iPhone 13 mini," "iPhone 13," "iPhone 13 Pro," and "iPhone 13 Pro Max," assuming Apple sticks with its numbering scheme and increments as it has in years past — not including the iPhone X. We directly compared them to ouriPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As this is an "S" year, we typically don't see all that many external hardware changes. Apple tends to focus on performance, the cameras, and other unique features with major redesigns landing every-other year.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0