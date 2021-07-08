The Flatlanders’ Rollicking New Album Pays Tribute to Country Music History

The Flatlanders weren’t expected to be a band still. Back in the day, its members (Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock) played and recorded together and achieved some local success in the West Texas region, but their mix of country, folk, and rock ‘n’ roll fell on deaf ears outside the area. Their sole achievement, a poorly distributed eight-track tape from 1973, received scant airplay. The trio broke up soon after its release and went their individual musical ways. However, their separate careers began to blossom, and rumors about the genius of their past collaboration abounded. This culminated in 1990 when Rounder Records reissued the group’s original recordings under the humorously appropriate title More a Legend Than a Band. The record enhanced the band’s reputation as a creative and innovative Western Americana act.