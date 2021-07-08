The Flatlanders’ Rollicking New Album Pays Tribute to Country Music History
Over the years, the Flatlanders—Lubbock’s Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock—have earned a reputation as Americana music’s first supergroup, leading the way with a rootsy mix of country and bluegrass, along with a dash of rock and roll. Now they’re back with a new album, Treasure of Love, marking their fifth studio outing and the first since Hills and Valleys in 2009. Next year will be the fiftieth anniversary of their eight-track-tape debut, All-American Music.www.texasmonthly.com
Comments / 0