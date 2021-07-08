Cancel
The Flatlanders’ Rollicking New Album Pays Tribute to Country Music History

By Joe W. Specht
Texas Monthly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Flatlanders—Lubbock’s Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock—have earned a reputation as Americana music’s first supergroup, leading the way with a rootsy mix of country and bluegrass, along with a dash of rock and roll. Now they’re back with a new album, Treasure of Love, marking their fifth studio outing and the first since Hills and Valleys in 2009. Next year will be the fiftieth anniversary of their eight-track-tape debut, All-American Music.

