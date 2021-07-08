Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Tracking Elsa aftermath: Surveyors take stock of hurricane damage

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dd1SR_0arScTLX00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Weather Service is hard at work in Duval County today after yesterday’s tornado ripped through Jacksonville’s Southside in minutes.

Scott Cordero with the National Weather Service says they’ve spent the day studying the path and patterns of the tornado.

“What we do is regularly assess damage after a tropical system, after a tornado, or even after flooding. And today we are looking at tornadoes, and we have two distinct tornadoes: one here in Duval County and one in Camden County,” he says.

The NWS says they have confirmed the tornado touched down.

“What we are seeing so far is indicative of F1 damage, about winds of 102, 107 miles an hour. And what that did is, it was on the outer rain bands of tropical storm Elsa.”

He adds they now have an accurate picture of exactly what happened as the tornado came down.

“With any tropical system you could have quick spinners that happen, they only take a minute or two. And it could go for a few miles in a matter of one or two minutes because they are moving at 30 to 40 miles an hour; which in this case was moving from south to north at 30 miles an hour, ... between quarter to the hour until 50 after 4 o’clock. That’s when the main damage occurred here in Duval County.”

From his assessment, he believes cleanup will take a few months and cost millions of dollars.

“You know what, I did get done talking to one business owner actually about a quarter of a mile away from here, and he said it’s probably, for his estimate for his business alone, it was about 1.5 million. So I put that in perspective, I don’t have the totals to add up cumulatively, but I would imagine it’s in the millions.”

Businesses in need of help should reach out to their local government for guidance. “Best contact is for your emergency management and Duval County, city of Jacksonville, they are top-notch.”

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact on Jacksonville area and SE Georgia

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Duval County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tornado#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#Se Georgia#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Woman attacked by stranger in home in Pine Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for any information regarding an incident where a woman was attacked inside her home in a Pine Forest neighborhood Wednesday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Ave in reference to an aggravated battery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy