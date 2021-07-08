Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pioneering open water swimmer visits Petersburg

kfsk.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pioneer in the field of open water swimming, motivational speaker and author makes her first visit to Petersburg this week. 64-year-old Lynne Cox has completed dozens of swims in extreme conditions around the globe, from Antarctica to the Bering Strait. That’s perhaps her most famous swim, in August of 1987 when she swam nearly three miles from Little Diomede to Big Diomede Island in the Bering Strait, crossing the border from Alaska into the Soviet Union. She trained for that challenge in Nome and received encouragement from a Petersburg fishermen as she swam along the Nome shoreline.

www.kfsk.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Open Water Swimming#Alaska#Antarctica#Nome
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Posted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Drugmakers, pharmacies next targets for U.S. opioid settlements

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - With a $26 billion nationwide settlement in sight over claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, state and local governments will soon turn their attention to pharmacies and a handful of drugmakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy