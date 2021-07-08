Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis great blue skimmer dragonfly was just chilling out above the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman to for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Blue Heron#Fish#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsTulsa World

Nature Note: Great Golden Digger Wasp

The great golden digger is a colorful nonaggressive wasp. The wasp is nearly an inch long and can be found feeding on the nectar of flowers. It has a bright orange body, and a short, pinched "waist" between the thorax and black-tipped abdomen. The hairs on the head and thorax are golden.
Animalsvillages-news.com

Cattle Egret With Frog Over Fenney Nature Trail

Air travel finally seems to be on the increase as we see this cattle egret flying with a frog over Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
AnimalsReporterHerald.com

Wildlife Window: Great blue heron signals a reconnection to nature

Seeing the shadow cross my yard ignited so many thoughts at the same time that I had to sit down to sort through them all. I was ready for my routine 10-minute rest break anyway. Sipping some water, I noticed some cabbage whites, one more thing to think about. The...
Spotsylvania County, VAFree Lance-Star

IN NATURE>> Great egret makes graceful landing at Ruffins Pond

A great egret lands in search of food near the waters of Ruffins Pond in Spotsylvania County on a recent afternoon. According to the Audubon Field Guide, the birds were nearly wiped out in the United States in the late 1800s, when its plumes were prized for use on ladies hats. The great egret made a comeback after early conservationists lobbied for legislation to stop the slaughter of migratory birds and established the first wildlife refuges and sanctuaries. In 1953, this bird became the symbol of the National Audubon Society.
Pinellas County, FLthegabber.com

Conservation for Pinellas Skimmer Colonies

What is black, white and red all over…its beak? Nope, it’s not an embarrassed penguin, but something just as wonderful: the black skimmer, an extraordinary Florida seabird with elegant tuxedo plumage and a giant candy corn-colored beak. Scientifically known as Rynchops niger, the skimmer also has some delightful vernacular names:...
Dubois, WYwrrnetwork.com

Brooks Lake Trail Bridge replaced with Great American Outdoor Funds

The Shoshone National Forest has completed its first project utilizing Great American Outdoors Act funds. The Shoshone National Forest removed an existing bridge, which has been unserviceable for over 15 years, and installed a new bridge on a popular trail near Brooks Lake on the Wind River Ranger District outside Dubois, Wyo.
LifestyleWashington Times-Herald

Nature exploration walk at Ouabache Trails Park

Join local Master Naturalist Terri Talarek King for "The Web of Life," a casual walk at Ouabache Trails Park, on Sunday, July 11. On this walk, participants will enjoy being observant of what is all around and how members of the environment are all connected to one another. There will be a group activity at the start of the walk, and then an observation activity will take place during the walk, which participants can do by themselves or with another person. Both are simple activities in which children can participate, too. Participants will also be looking for various kinds of spider webs.
Lifestyleouraynews.com

Santa Fe Trail: The Great Plains Highway

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail (1821-2021). This commercial route connected Missouri and Santa Fe and was an “international highway” used by travelers, settlers, freighters, and the military. The Santa Fe Trail has been dubbed the Commerce of the Prairie, as thousands of wagons used this route annually in the 19th century. This road connected diverse societies and…
HobbiesSedalia Democrat

Women in Nature discover the great outdoors without men

Saturday, Knob Noster State Park hosted a Women in Nature experience inviting participants to explore the great outdoors through kayaking, archery and dutch-oven cooking. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
stardem.com

St. Michaels nature trail lot to close for painting

ST. MICHAELS — The nature trail parking lot in St. Michaels will be closed for painting Wednesday morning, July 14th, until 11 a.m. Traffic ones will be placed to block the entrance of parking lot near the St. Michaels Fire Department on Tuesday night, July 13th. The trail itself will be open and public parking is available at Bradley Park off of Railroad Avenue. according to a statement from the Commissioners of St. Michaels.
Lifestylesachsenews.com

Local residents hit the trails, explore nature

While restaurants, stores and entertainment venues were closed during the pandemic, many Sachse residents took the opportunity to visit the city’s parks and trails and explore mother nature. Sachse Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said she thinks the reason for Sachse’s increase in outdoor recreation is because the city didn’t close...
Visual ArtShropshire Star

Eye-catching artwork unveiled on Shropshire border nature reserve trail

A new art tail featuring a series of eye-catching sculptures has been unveiled at a beauty spot on the Shropshire/Wales border. Artists Elizabeth Turner and Keith Ashford created the way markers featuring wood and metal work measuring tools for the Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve in the Fenns, near Ellesmere.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

What Is Green Rust? This Dog's Fur Turned Green Overnight

A woman was surprised to find that her dog's fur turned green overnight. Luckily, she was also the right person to figure out what happened. Dr. Stephanie Olson recently took to Twitter to share her surprise upon finding her dog Olive's fur had turned green overnight. In the photos she shared, one can clearly see the fur around the cone worn by the dog had changed to a light shade of green.
Worthington, PAleadertimes.com

Dragonflies will be the topic of WWFCL virtual program

Continuing its focus on nature, the Worthington-West Franklin Community Library (WWFCL) on Thursday will present a virtual program via Zoom about dragonflies, according to Dalton Good, the library’s director. “They are colorful and dramatic and fun to watch,” Good stated in an email Tuesday to the Leader Times. The program, to be conducted in partnership with The Audubon Society, will […]
Hillsboro, VALoudoun Times.com

Hillsboro's Blue Ridge Center to unveil nature play area Saturday

More than 20 years after the Robert and Dee Leggett Foundation purchased nearly 900 acres at 11661 Harpers Ferry Road in Hillsboro, known as the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship (BRCES), their mission has been to provide families with a public space to experience the outdoors. Their longtime desire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy