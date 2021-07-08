Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tory MP continues boycott of England team over taking the knee — but ‘will cheer if they score’

By Joe Middleton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VAGP_0arScAoy00

Conservative MP Lee Anderson is refusing to abandon his boycott of the England team over taking the knee — but will check his phone to see if they have scored in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The MP for Ashfield has faced widespread derision for his decision to refuse to watch Gareth Southgate’s team in protest at their anti-racism stance gesture before matches.

“For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life,” he said in a Facebook post in June.

Southgate backed his players after some adverse reactions to the gesture and booing from some fans, saying that his team were “more than ever determined to take the knee”.

Since then the Three Lions have gone from strength to strength and have been cheered on by Mr Anderson’s Tory party colleagues, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Despite the country getting to its first major tournament final since 1966, Mr Anderson confirmed in a Facebook video on Thursday that he is sticking to his boycott.

Dressed in a Three Lions t-shirt, he said: “I’ve had a bit of a torrid week actually, lots of emails, a bit of abuse - but that’s normal - about my decision not to watch the England matches,” he said.

“That’s my decision, I’m not forcing my views on anybody else.

“I don’t like the taking the knee business, I think it associates with the Black Lives Matter movement - I know the England players don’t think it does but it does, it does to me.

“But that’s their choice to take the knee and it’s my choice not to watch the matches.

“But I will be supporting England on Sunday night... I’m going to check my phone for updates to see if they’ve scored and cheer if they have.

“I hope they win and I hope it comes home.”

Labour have even launched a petition, urging the MP not to watch the game on Sunday claiming he is a “jinx”.

The petition states: “Sulky Tory MP Lee Anderson hasn’t been cheering England’s heroes like the rest of us because he doesn’t like their simple act of anti-racism.

“As Anderson was born in 1967 we think maybe he’s been the jinx all along. Reaching our first final since before he was born is such a great feeling. But it’s not enough.We want to finish the job on Sunday.

“So we’re saying: Anderson, stay away, do the housework, watch Midsomer Murders, anything.And keep up your pathetic one-man boycott for one more game.”

However another prominent critic of the England team’s actions has had a sudden volte-face as the final looms large against the impressive Italians.

Actor and former London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox previously branded Southgate’s side “millionaire woke babies” and said he hoped that the team would get knocked out of the tournament.

However in a series of tweets on Thursday night Mr Fox said: “It’s hard to admit when you’ve made a mistake, but as I tell my kids it’s important to acknowledge it when you think you have.

“So here goes. I have always been behind England in any sport and any English team in any competition.”

He added that taking the knee was still a “deep insult” but that wanting England to lose for the gesture was a “step too far.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Laurence Fox
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Midsomer Murders#Uk#Ashfield#Home#Volte#Italians#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 7, Cheers With Excitement For Team England’s 1st Goal Against Italy In Euro 2020 Final

Prince George was over the moon when Luke Shaw scored a goal just 2 minutes into the game against Italy!. Prince George, 7, couldn’t contain his excitement during the Euro 2020 final! England and Italy faced off in the epic match held at Wembley on July 11, and just two minutes into the game, Luke Shaw scored a historically quick goal. George was beaming with excitement during the moment as he stood and clapped alongside an equally as excited Prince William and Kate Middleton. Taken a back, he looked up as dad clearly ecstatic as the entire stadium roared!
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Does England defender Harry Maguire take the knee?

Harry Maguire has been the subject of social media rumour during Euro 2020 - for seemingly not taking the knee during England's 4-0 drubbing of Ukraine in Rome last weekend. At the start of the game, the England team were seen to take a knee, as they do before every game, with Ukraine kicking off.
SportsThe Independent

Tory MP wrongly calls Gareth Southgate England ‘captain’

Conservative MP Victoria Atkins incorrectly referred to Gareth Southgate as “England captain” in the House of Commons. While answering an urgent question about racist abuse footballers are facing on social media following Wednesday’s PMQs, Ms Atkins mistook the England manager for a player. “I’d like to conclude this statement with...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England’s dreaming – yet Tory MP Lee Anderson is still cross about players taking the knee

There’s no point me even trying to talk about anything other than the football. No longer am I someone who cluelessly gazes at the screen, waiting for the cue from the proper fans to get excited before I join in with the whoops, the way tiny children laugh when adults do, not understanding the humour but by God, wanting to be a part of the fun.No, I have been rapidly learning the ins and outs of the game, hugely helped by my son, a defender in his Sunday league team. He barely made an effort to stifle his laughter...
MLSwach.com

Local England soccer fans cheer on team at The British Bulldog Pub

At The British Bulldog Pub in Columbia, England soccer fans gathered to cheer on their beloved team in the Euro semifinal against Denmark. "It's amazing how many English people are in Columbia," Daniel Grant, general manager of The British Bulldog, said. "Big events like this, they come out of the woodwork!"
Premier LeagueESPN

Team GB football team to take a knee at Tokyo Olympic Games

Great Britain's football team will take a knee before their matches at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, it was announced on Thursday. Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed its policy on allowing athletes to protest at the Games but reiterated it was not acceptable on the podium.
WorldBBC

Team GB's Demi Stokes: 'We feel strongly' on taking the knee

Next fixture: Great Britain v Chile Date: 21 July Kick-off: 08:30 BST Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 08:15 BST. Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 08:30 BST. Defender Demi Stokes said the Great Britain's women's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy