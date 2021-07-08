Cancel
Halo will launch a remotely operated car service powered by 5G in Las Vegas

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe service, which will start with five vehicles, will work by connecting users to Halo’s pilot fleet of vehicles via an app. After a user has ordered a vehicle, a remote operator will drive it to the waiting customer. Once the car is delivered, the user can get behind the steering wheel and operate the vehicle as normal for the duration of their trip. When the trip is complete, the remote operator takes back over and drives it to the next waiting customer.

