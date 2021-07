COVID-19 cases have tripled in the U.S. over the last two weeks. Across the U.S., the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, up from less than 13,700 on July 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. Health officials, according to the Associated Press, are blaming the delta variant and slowing vaccination rates.