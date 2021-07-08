Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Passing on 2021 Tokyo Olympics Was a 'Hard Decision'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said he has no regrets on declining an opportunity to play with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, but the decision was far from easy. Speaking to reporters Thursday, the guard said he's taking the time to enjoy his summer after the shortest offseason in NBA history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he's already back on the court working out, Curry said joining Team USA in Tokyo just "wasn't right for me."

