Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Netflix's action movie 'Red Notice'

By Stefani Munro
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s mega action Rawson Marshall Thurber directed feature, Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, finally has its release date!. Ryan Reynolds, and his co-stars, took to their social media to announce the release of the action feature earlier today, July 8. Announcing that the highly anticipated action film will drop on the streaming platform on Nov 12. Funny man Ryan, shared the announcement with a funny comment, joking that his "entire tuxedo" was made of "one of [The Rock's] socks."

