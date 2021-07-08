Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Netflix's action movie 'Red Notice'

Space Jam: A New Legacy has released 25 years after the first Space Jam movie. Yet, the movie’s director Malcolm D. Lee is optimistic about making another Space Jam movie. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee said, “I never say never. It's all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively.” The director further explained, “I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you've got to find a script and story that's good enough to not repeat what's been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.”