Mason City now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs
The city of Mason City announced Thursday it's now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs. Through the Downtown Revitalization Loan (DoRL) and the Corridor Revitalization Loan (CoRL) programs, the city provides assistance for improving commercial properties in downtown Mason City and "older commercial corridors" along North and South Federal Avenue and Highway 122 in the central part of the city.www.corydontimes.com
