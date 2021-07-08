Cancel
East Lyme, CT

Retired human resources executive lends diversity to East Lyme's all-male police commission

By Elizabeth Regan
The Day
The Day
 12 days ago

East Lyme — The appointment this week of a woman with a background as a human resources executive has brought diversity to the all-male police commission.

Selectmen unanimously appointed Regina Hitchery to the position that has been vacant since the beginning of the year.

She told the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday that she wants to help continue what she thought was “excellent work” by the police commission.

"The meeting I sat in on, I found to be very collaborative, nonpartisan," she said, "and that's the way I like to work."

An unaffiliated voter, Hitchery joins two Democrats, one Republican and three other unaffiliated members on the commission. She said she's been living full time in town for 11 years and had been "in and out" for 23 years prior to that.

In a phone call Thursday, she said she lends "a good understanding of human behavior" to her role on the commission because of her HR background.

"I bring appreciation of complex organizations. I bring a variety of experiences. I've lived and worked in three countries, several states and for three major corporations," she said.

According to her resume, Hitchery retired as vice president of human resources at the aluminum producer and supplier Alcoa Inc. in 2010. Her career has spanned continents, from offices at nearby Pratt & Whitney in the early days, to Paris while working for Otis Elevator, to London while serving as senior vice president of a global technology company subsequently acquired by Schneider Electric.

First Selectman Mark Nickerson described the position as "long vacant" when he introduced Hitchery at Wednesday's meeting.

"Sometimes you wait on purpose to find the right person," he said. "And we did the right thing by waiting."

The lack of diversity on the seven-member commission became a talking point during this year's budget process, when Board of Finance Chairwoman Camille Alberti brought it up in the context of a vote on the proposed addition of two police officer positions in the 2021-22 spending plan.

She noted during an April discussion that the single female on the commission had resigned in January.

"So we're left with six police commissioners, all white males, half of whom were in law enforcement," Alberti said.

The resignation of Lisa Pellegrini from the police commission was announced at the Board of Selectmen's first meeting of this year. Nickerson said in April that selectmen had struggled to find a diverse candidate to fill the position but added, "that's our goal."

Selectwoman Rose Ann Hardy asked Hitchery before making the appointment Wednesday how she felt about the finance board's decision to hire one police officer this year instead of two.

Hitchery responded that police Chief Michael Finkelstein and the members of the commission provided a good rationale about the benefits of increased policing, "as the town has grown and the demand on the town has increased."

"I also could see why, for budgetary reasons, the decision was made to partially approve now and look to the future for additional people to join the police force," Hitchery said.

Alberti, the finance board chairwoman who is now running for first selectman as the Democratic candidate, told The Day in a Thursday phone call she was impressed Hitchery saw both sides of the issue.

She also appreciated Hitchery's contention that issues should be analyzed based on questions including "What do the citizens want?"

As for the diversity question, Alberti described herself as happy to see the vacant position filled by a woman. "And I look forward to having a person of color to populate that commission in the future," she said.

Selectman Kevin Seery, the Republican candidate for first selectman, said over the phone Thursday that Hitchery "brings good perspective" to the police commission. Citing existing representation by former law enforcement officers and a National Guard member, he said Hitchery's skill set will complement those already on the commission.

"We very much wanted to get the right person that also brought some diversity to it," he said of the selectmen's appointment process. "And Regina does that."

Seery said he knew of a couple people who had expressed interest in the position, including someone with experience in law enforcement probation. But he said it was explained selectmen were looking for more diversity.

"Because right now they're all males on the police commission," he said. "All of us unanimously felt we needed to have a female on the board to bring some diversification to it."

Hitchery's term expires in January. Seery noted two other terms on the staggered commission expire at the same time.

"It looks like we'll have some opportunities to bring some more diversification to it," he said.

