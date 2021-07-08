Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Heads to Tsuzumi Mansion

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the State of Play July 2021 presentation, a new Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles trailer appeared. This offered a look at a particular feature in the game. People will guide Tanjiro Kamado through the Adventure mode, taking on cases. And in this Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles video, we explore the Tsuzumi Mansion.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Video Game#English#Japanese#The Hinokami Chronicles#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates series as protagonist Tanjiro Kamado

Hashbrown Cosplay, an award-winning cosplayer known for her breathtaking transformations, honored Demon Slayer fans with an incredible take on Tanjiro Kamado. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been two years since Demon Slayer first released in April 2019. In that time, it’s already become a smash hit worldwide, reinforced...
ComicsComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings The Power Following New Trailer

Chainsaw Man might have its fair share of blood and guts when it comes to the young man Denji attempting to navigate his way through a world of devils while holding the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but the franchise is also well known for its idiosyncratic characters. With the arrival of the first trailer for the upcoming anime series adapted by the legendary studio known as MAPPA, one fan has celebrated by creating Cosplay for one of the lovable devils of the series in Power, one of Denji's best friends who has some serious affection for a stray cat.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

The demons are loose in ambitious creature feature “BEHEMOTH”; trailer & poster

The independent horror film looks to be packed with striking, scary sights. Level 33 Entertainment has announced an August 27 release on digital platforms of BEHEMOTH, the directorial debut of visual effects artist Peter Sefchik, whose credits include AVATAR and the HARRY POTTER, SHREK and STAR WARS franchises. He also wrote and produced the movie with Derrick Ligas and supervised the effects, and the cast is headed by Josh Eisenberg, Paul Statman, Jennifer Churchich, Richard Wagner and Whitney Nielsen. The synopsis: “Joshua Riverton [Eisenberg] spent 10 years working for a global chemical behemoth, notorious for their environmental negligence. When his daughter develops a mysterious illness, he steps forward as a whistle-blower, throwing his life into chaos. He’s convinced that his company’s negligence has made his daughter sick, and there are dark forces hiding the truth. When given the chance to confront his old boss, Dr. Woeland [Statman], he allows a standoff to escalate into violence, and Josh is shot in the process. Now Josh is on the run, eating painkillers, and holding Woeland hostage. Josh demands answers about his daughter’s illness, but with each passing moment around Woeland, Josh’s grasp on reality begins to unravel. Is it the painkillers, or is Woeland more than he seems? Are the dark forces all in Josh’s head, or has he stumbled into a terrifying league of evil?”
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Zenitsu's Electrifying Power

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one of the most popular anime movies ever released in the history of the medium, with the first feature-length film in the series pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, and one Cosplayer has shared a unique take on Zenitsu, one of the biggest stars of the movie. Zenitsu remains one of the most idiosyncratic members of the Demon Slayer Corps, falling unconscious throughout most of his encounters with the supernatural but harboring a powerful technique that he is able to employ even when he has fallen asleep.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer recreates season 2’s new villains

Following the highly successful response to the first season of the anime, it was announced that Demon Slayer I would continue with a new feature film next. Now that Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train has completed its dominance in theaters and is breaking all sorts of home video records, it’s time to look ahead to season two arriving this fall.
Comicsgetindianews.com

Chainsaw Man Mappa Stage: Chainsaw Man Anime Trailer Debuts At MAPPA Event!

On Sunday, 27th June 2021, the Japanese animation studio, Mappa celebrated its 10th anniversary. This studio gives us much fantastic anime series such as “Attack on Titan”, “‘Banana Fish’ and “Yuri!!! On Ice” and many others. #Mappa was trending all over the social media on Sunday as admirers from worldwide stayed up late to watch the event which was live-telecasted on the video uploading platform Youtube around 2:00 AM EST. The event was last at least until 7:30 AM EST. The stage event of Mappa will include stage events and declarations for both lastly declared anime shows such as the super-popular and largely trending “Chainsaw Man” and totally new projects.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

League of Legends cosplayer looks razor-sharp as Star Guardian Xayah

German cosplayer Paiclya showed the world her mind-blowing transformation into Star Guardian Xayah from League of Legends at DreamHack, and it was so good, it left fans speechless. League of Legends has an enormous pool of champions with different skins, making it easy for cosplayers who love the game to...
MoviesAnime News Network

Live-Action A Girl on the Shore Film Unveils Trailer, Visual

The official website for the live-action film of Inio Asano's A Girl on the Shore (Umibe no Onna no Ko) manga unveiled a trailer and main visual for the film on Monday. The film will open in Japan on August 20. Atsushi Ueda is directing, writing, and editing the film. Happy End will perform the insert song "Kaze wo Atsumete" and World's End Girlfriend will compose the background music.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review

If you want to instil your combat with a tincture of gentlemanly élan, a true turn-based battle system will do the trick. Watch as hero and foe, locked in a lethal bind, do the decent thing and allow each other time to strike. Between moves, they may breathe and seethe, like embittered chess players, but that is all. Fists and swords will fly, blood will be spilled, but no blow shall be struck to honour. Call it fire under grace. When you transpose this courteous cage onto the world of Monster Hunter, however, where manners are no good to man nor beast, you end up with a stranger spectacle. Lizards as large as barns, covered in scalding-red scales, politely obliging your whim to dither—indeed, dithering themselves: weighing up, perhaps, whether to spill your intestines, crunch you into paste, or steam you en papillote.
EntertainmentNME

‘Demon Slayer’ animation studio formally indicted for tax evasion in Japan

The Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series Demon Slayer, Ufotable, has reportedly been formally indicted for tax evasion. Per a report from The Japan Times, Ufotable was charged last year after it was accused of evading a total of ¥137million (approximately £895,777) in corporate and consumption tax between September 2014 and August 2018. The company was formally indicted on Friday (July 9).
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Opens Orders for One of Nezuko's Priciest Doll

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its merch sales speak for themselves. The anime and manga have helped all sorts of merchandise fly off the shelves, and these trinkets have tons of price points. And now, one of Nezuko's priciest collectibles can be pre-ordered if you have been saving up.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Tsuzumi Mansion Story Gameplay Trailer

Sega have released a new gameplay trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles during the PlayStation State of Play. As previously reported, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga (and game it is based upon) takes place in a historical fantasy version of Taisho-era Japan. Tanjiro Kamado is the child of charcoal sellers, and is out selling his families wares when they are attacked by demons.
LifestyleSiliconera

Universal Studios Japan Demon Slayer Attraction to Feature VR Ride

Universal Studios Japan has released the full list of attractions that will appear during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration. This includes a Demon Slayer VR ride. This ride is based off of the events of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and will feature XR technology to fully immerse attendees. The Demon Slayer attractions will appear starting September 17, 2021 and will remain in the park until February 13, 2022. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Star Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown in a number of big monkey wrenches into the medium of anime in 2020, and continues to do so in 2021, though some good news has recently emerged wherein a beloved voice actor has recently recovered from his bout with COVID-19. Hiro Shimono, the voice actor who lends his talents to the likes of Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan to name a few, was reported earlier this month to have contracted the virus and has seemingly bounced back after a visit to the hospital as he has quickly returned to work.
ComicsEscapist Magazine

What Does Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Mean for the Future of Anime?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was officially the highest-grossing movie of 2020. It also represents a changing of the guard. That box office title comes with some qualifications. After all, 2020 was an atypical year in many respects. However, this arguably makes the film’s box office success more significant. Mugen Train was the first film to gross over ¥10B in 10 days at the Japanese box office. It outgrossed Titanic at the Japanese box office in 45 days. It became the highest-grossing film of all time at the Japanese box office in 72 days. Its home media release sold over a million copies in just three days.
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer Shinobu Kocho Nendoroid Pre-orders Open This Week

The next Demon Slayer Nendoroid will be Shinobu Kocho, and pre-orders will open on July 8, 2021. Ahead of her official debut in the store, Good Smile Company’s Kahotan offered insight into what people can expect from the figure. Kahotan also shared an array of photos taken of the figure in different poses and in different accessories.
Video GamesPolygon

Path of Exile: Expedition lets you blow loot (and monsters) out of the ground

Grinding Gear Games revealed Path of Exile’s latest expansion, Expedition, in a Thursday livestream. Co-founder Chris Wilson announced a host of changes coming to the game, with nearly 20 Skill and Support gems, a Flask rework, new items, the return of Path of Exile: Royale, and more. Grinding Gear Games will launch Path of Exile: Expedition on July 23.
Video GamesSiliconera

New SMT V Story Trailer Looks at Potential Paths

Since E3 2021, Atlus shared a lot of Shin Megami Tensei V details. For example, the company announced its November 2021 release date during E3. The E3 Nintendo Treehouse Live included a segment dedicated to it. Now, Atlus offered a new SMT V story trailer that goes over the Nahobino’s journey as a fused being that’s not quite demon or human.
Comicsgamerevolution.com

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom episode 2 release date and time

The How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom episode 2 release date and time have been confirmed. After its debut the previous week, it’s time for this new anime to continue developing its characters and showing more of the world. Here’s a guide on when to watch How a Realist Hero on both Crunchyroll and Funimation for JST, ET, CT, PT, BST, CEST, and AEST time zones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy