Los Angeles, CA

Watch Maluma Clown Around with Scott Disick in 'Sobrio' Music Video

extratv
extratv
 12 days ago
Maluma just dropped the new music video for his song “Sobrio.”

In the video, shot in Los Angeles, Maluma gets some liquid courage to confront Scott Disick, who is on a date with his ex-girlfriend, played by model Eden Fines.

Other big names featured include Saweetie, Quincy Brown, and Shanina Shaik. Renowned director Jessy Terrero helmed the video.

“Sobrio” is the first single of Maluma’s upcoming seventh album, set to be released later this year.

A day before the music video was released, Maluma and Scott had everyone talking with a Twitter feud. Scott tweeted, “Wtf with this guy @maluma.”

Maluma responded, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

Scott took a jab, tweeting, “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your [sic] a joke.”

Looks like their Twitter spat worked as the perfect publicity tool for “Sobrio.”

Along with promoting “Sobrio,” Maluma is prepping for his Papi Juancho world tour, his first live, in-person shows since the beginning of the pandemic. The North American leg begins September 2 in Sacramento.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

