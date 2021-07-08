Cancel
Obituaries

Memorial Mass for Virginia Smiley, Mother of 5, Friday at St. Andrew

By Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home Contributor
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Rose Smiley, age 82 passed away on Sunday July 4, 2021 at her beloved home surrounded by her family and the beauty of the world outside. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Hans) Moser, Bridget Doyle, Ronald ll (Cindy) Smiley, Michael Smiley, and Carol (Larry) Keeler. She was blessed with beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Moser, Justin Moser, Jessica (Dustin) Herter, Tohnya (Jeremy) McCall, Dominic Doyle, Ronald Smiley III (Amber), Zachary (Shelby) Smiley, Shasta Smiley, Jayden Smiley, Michael Smiley ll (Alexa), Virginia Keeler (Laura), and Steven Keeler (Hannah). The extra blessings were her 19 Great Grandchildren that made her heart smile! Also survived by her two sisters, Marie Stauder (her best friend), Carol Kanitz and two brothers, Gray (Brenda) Jarvis, John (Teresa) Jarvis and many nieces and nephews.

