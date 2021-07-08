I-8 in downtown Yuma reopened after tractor-trailer fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE (3:35 P.M.)

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 8 is now open at milepost 1. The right lane remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says Interstate 8 at milepost 1 in Yuma is closed due to a vehicle fire.

ADOT says a tractor-trailer was on fire. CBS 13's Cody Lee said the fire lasted approximately 15-20 minutes. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The trailer was carrying lettuce when for unknown reasons, it was engulfed in flames. The trailer carrying the lettuce remains on the California side of the highway.

Motorists use caution and avoid the area as ADOT says you can expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are not affected.

