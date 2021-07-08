Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

I-8 in downtown Yuma reopened after tractor-trailer fire

By Sumiko Keil
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj7hY_0arSZqU500

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE (3:35 P.M.)

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 8 is now open at milepost 1. The right lane remains closed.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says Interstate 8 at milepost 1 in Yuma is closed due to a vehicle fire.

ADOT says a tractor-trailer was on fire. CBS 13's Cody Lee said the fire lasted approximately 15-20 minutes. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The trailer was carrying lettuce when for unknown reasons, it was engulfed in flames. The trailer carrying the lettuce remains on the California side of the highway.

Motorists use caution and avoid the area as ADOT says you can expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are not affected.

The post I-8 in downtown Yuma reopened after tractor-trailer fire appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
712
Followers
329
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yuma, AZ
Traffic
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Vehicle Fire#Kyma Com#Adot#Cbs 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Yuma County, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Delta variant active in Yuma County

As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up in Yuma County, the worst mutation so far is the Delta variant. Still, there is no mask mandate in place to prevent or lessen the spread of the latest evolution of the virus. The post Delta variant active in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at border patrol control center

We’re getting exclusive access inside the main operating hub that gives Yuma Sector Border Patrol an overhead look at almost every mile of the border. The communications room, at the sector headquarters, acts as a line of defense before apprehensions and after agents on the ground arrive. Workers inside the room control every move. The post EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at border patrol control center appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Wind storm sends 30 pets to the shelter

HSOY reminds the community to close their gates and doors to avoid your pets from running outside. Pet owners, if you've lost your pet, stop by the shelter to claim your pet. The post Wind storm sends 30 pets to the shelter appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

228 APS customers affected by power outage

228 APS customers continue to be affected by the power outage. APS says restoration time is 11: 15 a.m. Field personnel continues to investigate the cause of the outage. The post 228 APS customers affected by power outage appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Saving lives in the sky – YPG trains for mid-air trouble

Yuma Training Center at Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) week-long training wraps up with soldiers jumping out of a helicopter and working through a parachute malfunction and an injured jumper -- but don't worry, it's staged. The post Saving lives in the sky – YPG trains for mid-air trouble appeared first on KYMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy