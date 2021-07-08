Blumer, Jeffrey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJeffrey John "Jeff" Blumer, age 59 of Canton, Passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, July 15th at 10am at Revolution Church with Pastor David Stein officiating. A reception will follow the service at 12pm at the Woodmont Golf and Country Club clubhouse. He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Blumer, and his brother, James Blumer. He is survived by: Wife - Jeanine Blumer of Canton Father - John Blumer of Maplewood, MN. Brother - Paul Blumer of Seattle, WA. Sister - Mary Lyle (and Tom Lyle) of MN. Also supported during this courageous battle by Jimmy and Connie Fennig of NC (Grayson Doherty and Alexandra Fennig, Joey and Abby Fennig), Greg and Kelly Fons of GA (Noah Fons and Garrett Fons), Tom and Mary Lyle (Lauren Lyle, Jake Lyle and Alex Lyle) and countless other family and friends. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blumer family.

