JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A light earthquake located near Klukwan and Haines shook parts of southeast Alaska on Thursday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 and was located about 20 miles (33 kilometers) southwest of Klukwan, 29 miles (47 kilometers) west of Haines and 89 miles (143 kilometers) northwest of Juneau, the center said. The quake occurred around 12:40 p.m.