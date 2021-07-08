Cancel
Video Games

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Will Debut on the PS5 in September

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June 2021, Kojima Productions revealed death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PS5. It returned again during the Sony July 2021 State of Play. While part of the appearance involved explaining what makes it different, something else important came up. We now know the Death Stranding Director’s Cut release date is September 24, 2021.

#Death Stranding#Skeleton#Kojima Productions#Stranding Director#Mounted Machine Guns
