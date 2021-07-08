Cancel
UNC Basketball: Five-star guard ready to set up visit

By Zack Pearson
Cover picture for the articleWith the live evaluation period beginning on Thursday, the next few weeks will be a busy one for Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program. Earlier this week, Davis and the Tar Heels officially entered the race for five-star combo guard Zion Cruz, offering him following a phone call on Tuesday evening. The talented guard out of New Jersey is a rising prospect in the 2022 class and will have a lot of attention on him in the coming months.

