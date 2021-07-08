Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTY At 639 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles east of Carefree Town to near Corydon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of central Harrison County, including the following locations... New Salisbury and Crandall. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH