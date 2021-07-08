Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Beaufort A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HYDE AND NORTHEASTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 640 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bayview, or 10 miles east of River Road, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belhaven, Ponzer, Pungo, Bayview, Yeatesville, Terra Ceia and Pantego. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN