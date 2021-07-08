Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bucks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN HUNTERDON AND CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and northwestern New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania.

