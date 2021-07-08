Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Somerset A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...CENTRAL MORRIS...SOUTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND NORTHWESTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peapack And Gladstone, or 11 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Morristown, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Wharton, Rockaway, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Mendham, Stanhope, Netcong, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Victory Gardens, Califon, Far Hills, Succasunna, Succasunna-Kenvil, Long Valley and Basking Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 23 and 31. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 27 and 36, and near mile marker 41. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 40. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

