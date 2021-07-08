Woman pulled from her tent, killed by grizzly bear in Montana

The victim of a deadly grizzly bear attack in Montana earlier this week has been identified as a California woman who was on a long-distance bicycling trip. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico — about 87 miles north of Sacramento — had stopped off in the small town of Ovando, when a bear pulled her from her tent and killed her in the middle of the night Tuesday, said Wildlife and Parks officials, The Associated Press reports.