Basketball

Former KU Jayhawks coach Larry Brown, 80, is back in college hoops ... as an assistant

Kansas City Star
 12 days ago

Former Kansas men’s basketball coach Larry Brown on Thursday was named assistant coach at the University of Memphis — the same day he accepted the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Brown, the only coach to lead teams to NCAA (KU, 1988) and...

Place
Sydney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Larry Brown Comments On His Return To Coaching

After five years away from college basketball, coaching legend Larry Brown is returning to the game as an assistant to Penny Hardaway with the Memphis Tigers. This week, Brown issued his first public comments on his decision to join the Tigers. In a recent interview, he said that over the past few years he’s been watching a lot of other coaches and talking to virtually everyone, sharing his ideas.
NBAgotigersgo.com

Tigers add Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
NBAWXYZ

Former Pistons coach Larry Brown receives lifetime achievement award

(WXYZ) -- Larry Brown, who led the Detroit Pistons to an NBA Championship in 2004, was awarded the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. In addition to the NBA Championship with Detroit, Brown also led Kansas to an NCAA National Championship in...
NBA247Sports

Memphis officially hires Hall of Famer Larry Brown as new assistant coach

Penny Hardaway has officially found his newest assistant coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown is headed to Memphis as an assistant coach which is a massive get for the basketball program. Brown is the only coach to ever win an NBA Championship and NCAA Championship. The news was broken last...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bronny James replicates LeBron's famous dunk in same gym as dad

Bronny James played in an AAU game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, the alma mater of his father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. But what he pulled off in the game will be part of his growing resume of highlight-reel plays. The younger James threw...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game in Bucks’ title win

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 trades with Los Angeles Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be at contrasting points in their franchises. One team is constantly contending, while the other has an exciting group of young players. There are various players on the Timberwolves which it would make sense for the Lakers to acquire. One such...
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Keldon Johnson's breakout performance helps lead Americans to comeback win over Spain

Team USA's exhibition season hasn't exactly gone as planned as the Olympic favorites have stumbled their way towards Tokyo with two upset exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. A win over Argentina seemingly righted the ship, but COVID-19 protocols deprived Team USA of Bradley Beal and a recurring calf injury also removed Kevin Love from the roster. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker still playing in the NBA Finals, the Americans looked to be in serious jeopardy less than a week before the opening ceremonies.

