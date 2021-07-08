Cancel
Barcelona 'forced to cut Memphis Depay's salary by 30 per cent' just weeks after securing the Dutchman's signature following news that the Catalan side had 'EXCEEDED LaLiga salary limit'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Barcelona have been forced to cut Memphis Depay's salary by 30 per cent just weeks after signing the Netherlands international.

Depay - who signed a contract with the Catalan giants until the end of the 2022-23 season - will join new recruits Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal at the club next term.

However, the Nou Camp side have reportedly exceeded LaLiga's strict salary limit - meaning the newcomers cannot be officially registered with the league and could face further salary cuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSJzm_0arSXbQ000
Barcelona set to cut Memphis Depay's salary by 30 per cent despite just signing him

Depay had been continually linked with a move to Barcelona and will now officially reunite with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman next season.

A deal worth £6million - with added performance based bonuses - was initially presented to the striker.

However, given the financial difficulty at the club, Barcelona are now unable to offer more than £5m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx01H_0arSXbQ000
Barcelona confirmed the signing of Depay on a free transfer this summer last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjVrP_0arSXbQ000
Depay will reunited with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman (above) at the club

According to Goal, Depay is happy to take the pay cut to help his new side out amid the financial turmoil at the club.

The LaLiga giants have also taken other measures to reduce their wage bill ahead of next season.

Players are being pushed to the exit - some by choice and some out of sheer necessity for the urgent salary-cap situation.

Although much of the wage-cutting has been activated to secure a new deal for Messi, who is currently out of contract and at the Copa America with Argentina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOC9Z_0arSXbQ000
The Catalan giants have reportedly exceeded LaLiga's strict salary limit

The club legend is expected to continue at the Nou Camp, but his wages are extortionate and there will be no shortage of suitors for his signature if Barcelona don't offer him what he is asking for.

Next season is a big one for Koeman and Barca after they dropped out of the LaLiga title race with games to spare last time out.

They finished third behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and Koeman's job will certainly be under threat if they don't improve on that position this time around.

