The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday dramatically narrowed its recommended usage guidelines for Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, suggesting that only patients with milder forms of the disease should take it. The change follows sharp criticism of the agency’s decision last month to approve the treatment for all Alzheimer’s patients — and it could greatly reduce both the number of patients eligible to receive Aduhelm and the potential costs of the drug to Medicare, which is expected to pay for most prescriptions.