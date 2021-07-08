Cancel
Stocks

Palantir Stock Is an Intriguing Multi-SPAC Investment

By David Moadel
InvestorPlace
 13 days ago

Big data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) might be known for providing counter-terrorism-focused intelligence to U.S. government agencies. Yet, there are other angles for PLTR stock traders to consider. For one thing, Palantir doesn’t exclusively work with the government. Indeed, the company has established business ties with a number of...

StocksInvestorPlace

SOS Stock is Many Things, But Not Investment Grade

Potential investors in SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock will remain, in a word, confused. Ostensibly investors are interested in SOS because of its association with cryptocurrency mining. That’s what I, along with my other InvestorPlace colleagues, have been focused on in writing about the company. However, it seems that the company has...
StocksBusiness Insider

Is Now The Time To Invest In Defensive Stocks?

In recent months, there was a release of pent-up demand by consumers, fueling a rapid recovery. As this euphoria fades, defensive stocks will outperform relative to the broader market, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Michael Wilson named five reasons why he believes defensive stocks are a smart move for investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Pantera Capital: Invest in Crypto with a Multi-Year Perspective

People who invest in cryptocurrencies and tokens should have a multi-year perspective, according to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead. In the long term, the company projects the terminal value of bitcoin to as high as $ 700,000 in five to 10 years if the 3.5 billion people on earth use the digital coin.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) President Sells $495,152.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, July...
StocksStreet.Com

Chip-Sector Investing: To Stock Pick or Not to Stock Pick?

A key quality in any investor is discernment. This quality can mean the difference between prudent investing and overrisking, diversification and overconcentration, and, crucially, the difference between picking winners and losers. As of late, investing in the semiconductor sector has been indicative of good discernment in terms of sector-specific investing...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Vestwell Eyes 'Multi-Billion-Dollar' Future After Landing $70M Investment

Recordkeeping-as-a-service firm Vestwell landed a $70 million Series C funding round that has founder and CEO Aaron Schumm describing “a very clear line of sight to be a multi-billion-dollar business in the very near future.” The investment round was co-led by Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and Fin Venture Capital, according to an announcement, with additional investments from sources including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as well as the venture arms of insurances firms that include Nationwide Ventures, Allianz Life Ventures and Northwestern Mutual.
Stocksgoodmenproject.com

How To Invest in Dividend Stocks for Income

There are plenty of different ways to invest, and which one is ‘best’ will depend upon the individual investor’s personal situation. There has been one particular investing strategy that has afforded investors upside participation when markets are rising, modest downside protection when markets are falling, and steady dividend income throughout, making it a winning strategy over the long run.
BusinessBenzinga

Fast Radius: Key Takeaways On The SPAC Deal Backed By Goldman Sachs, Palantir

A disruptive cloud manufacturing and supply chain company announced plans to go public Monday. The SPAC Deal: Fast Radius announced a SPAC merger with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ: ENNV). The deal values the company at a post-transaction equity value of $1.4 billion. A $100 million PIPE includes investments...
BusinessBenzinga

Palantir Rolls Out Foundry For Builders

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) launched Foundry for Builders to support early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform. Here, Palantir will sell Foundry to start-ups under a subscription model, first to companies connected to Palantir alumni, before expanding the initiative to other early-stage companies. The first group...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Carrier Stock Forecast: Most Attractive Stock in the Industrial Sector?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) continues to be one of the leading companies in its industry. In fact, the current Carrier stock forecast is optimistic as many Wall Street analysts are projecting tremendous earnings growth. The stock is currently up 100% over last year and is already up 27% this year alone.
Stockstheblockcrypto.com

A new crypto mining ETF gets launched on NYSE Arca

Asset manager Viridi Funds has launched a new crypto mining ETF on NYSE Arca. Viridi plans to launch more “thematic products” focused on the crypto ecosystem, CEO Wes Fulford told The Block. Asset manager Viridi Funds has launched its first product: an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the crypto mining...
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Midsize Private Bank Stocks to Consider for Investing

Exactly 52 years ago, on July 19, 1969, the then Prime Minister—Indira Gandhi announced the bold decision to nationalize India’s 14 largest commercial banks. Fast forward to 2021. The present regime in India is firm on reversing that trend. The notion of operational-efficiency-coupled-with-accountability-will-be-greater-in-private-hands has gathered momentum. However, this move is facing stiff opposition round the corner. The protests grew more prominent with the Communist Party of India’s letter to the Finance Minister opposing the privatization of public sector banks. But are these privatization murmurs getting reflected in banking sector stocks’ prices? Last year, the Nifty PSU bank index gained 70.8%, whereas the NIFY Bank index jumped 60.2%. Now compare this with Nifty 50 , which was up 44.5% during the same period. Apart from big PSU banks and large private banks, few small and medium-sized private banks are poised to do better. We have picked up three such banks which are in banking for a long time.
StocksInvestorPlace

CRSP Stock Might Be a Cynical Investment for the Rich

When assessing the longer-term narrative for CRSP stock, I can’t help but think about the duality of the blockchain. Obviously, one of the biggest stories in the financial markets is the rise of cryptocurrencies. Usually, people speculate on these digital assets, then later justify their decision (perhaps to an angry spouse) by waxing poetic about decentralization protocols.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

When Electric Vehicles Meet SPACs, Stock Prices Plummet

This is an excerpt from Deal Flow, Forbes’ daily newsletter about big buyouts, big mergers and the rest of Big Finance. Want a new edition in your inbox every afternoon? Subscribe here. There are now hundreds of special-purpose acquisition companies floating around in the financial ether, all looking for the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Emotions Are Clouding Investors’ Judgement of Palantir

Investors are frequently advised to put their emotions aside when buying or selling stocks. However, I believe the problem with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is that too many investors are caught up in their “feels.” That’s the only explanation I can think of for the rollercoaster ride that’s been PLTR stock since its direct listing.
StocksInvestorPlace

GXGX Merger: The SPAC News That Has GXGX Stock Soaring

A new SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) play is catching the eyes of investors today. The second half of 2021 looks like it will be filled with hot initial public offerings (IPOs) and SPAC mergers like Robinhood and Aurora. Now, a new play will be blending the hype of a new public offering with the pandemic-fed hype toward biotech plays. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) is announcing today their plans to make an attractive biotech outfit public in the newest GXGX merger news.

