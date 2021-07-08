Palantir Stock Is an Intriguing Multi-SPAC Investment

Exactly 52 years ago, on July 19, 1969, the then Prime Minister—Indira Gandhi announced the bold decision to nationalize India’s 14 largest commercial banks. Fast forward to 2021. The present regime in India is firm on reversing that trend. The notion of operational-efficiency-coupled-with-accountability-will-be-greater-in-private-hands has gathered momentum. However, this move is facing stiff opposition round the corner. The protests grew more prominent with the Communist Party of India’s letter to the Finance Minister opposing the privatization of public sector banks. But are these privatization murmurs getting reflected in banking sector stocks’ prices? Last year, the Nifty PSU bank index gained 70.8%, whereas the NIFY Bank index jumped 60.2%. Now compare this with Nifty 50 , which was up 44.5% during the same period. Apart from big PSU banks and large private banks, few small and medium-sized private banks are poised to do better. We have picked up three such banks which are in banking for a long time.